Lazio has not abandoned hope of retaining Felipe Anderson, even as Juventus intensifies its pursuit of the Brazilian player’s signature.

Anderson stands out as one of the top attacking players in Serie A currently and is set to become a free agent in the summer. While Lazio is keen on preventing his departure, the player has not committed to a contract extension, providing an opportunity for Juventus and other clubs to enter the race for his signature.

Juventus aims to secure the services of the Brazilian as a free agent at the end of the current season and is prepared to offer him a salary upwards of 3 million euros. While this financial offer may be enticing, Lazio, according to a report on Calciomercato, has not abandoned its efforts to secure a new contract for Anderson.

Lazio remains optimistic about keeping the player at the Stadio Olimpico, despite Juventus’ interest and the potential financial competition. The club is still actively working to convince the player to commit his future to Lazio rather than exploring other opportunities, including a move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Anderson needs to clarify his future soon and tell Lazio he is leaving, which will pave the way for him to join us.

However, the Brazilian seems to be waiting for us to make him a better offer so he can leave Lazio for good as a free agent.