Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has made a huge impact at Lazio and they remain determined to keep hold of the midfielder and have reached out to his agent to try and tie the 27-year-old down to a new contract.

Milinkovic-Savic’s contract expires in June 2024 and his employers know that every day that passes his value will decline and come the summer he will have just a year left on his contract, that is why they are pushing his agent Mateja Kezman to agree to an extension. as reported by TuttoJuve.

The report further states that Lazio is aware of interest in the player and apart from Juventus, a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United are also interested, three clubs that could blow Juve and Lazio out of the water with offers of a huge salary.

Savic is said to be worth as much as 90 Million Euros, however, because of his dwindling contract there is little chance that sort of fee will be met, for example, the same report reckons Arsenal are willing to pay 42 Million Euros, almost half of what Lazio may have expected.

JuveFC says.

Juventus is definitely among the clubs interested but the reality is that if a Premier League club wants him, they will most likely get him, the only realistic way that Savic stays in Serie A is if Lazio persuades him to stay.

The player looks perfectly suited to Juve but as we all know in football, it is money that speaks and that puts Juve and for that matter Lazio at a massive disadvantage.