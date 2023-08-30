Lazio is currently in the process of finalising negotiations with Leonardo Bonucci, with the aim of securing the experienced Italian defender from Juventus.

In recent weeks, there has been a notable rift between Bonucci and Juventus, as the Bianconeri actively sought to offload him to another team. Despite the club’s assertion that he was not in their future plans and should depart, Bonucci was determined to sway their stance.

Juve remained steadfast in their position, and during this time, Union Berlin emerged as a contender keen on enlisting the services of the Euro 2020 champion.

However, Bonucci’s preference is to stay within the confines of Serie A, and he has been resolute in his desire to join another prominent Italian club.

Recent developments suggest that Lazio is poised to become Bonucci’s new destination, following initial hesitations from their coach Maurizio Sarri. A report from Football Italia indicates that the Biancocelesti have now embraced the idea of incorporating Bonucci’s seasoned expertise into their squad.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best pieces of news we can get, as we need Bonucci off our books as soon as possible.

The defender will still do well on the books of several clubs in Italy, but we have better players now and he is not fit enough to keep playing for us.