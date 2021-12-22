Lazio reportedly closing in on Juventus defender

This season, Lazio has thus far leaked more goals than any other side amongst the Top 10 clubs in Serie A.

Naturally, Maurizio Sarri will be looking to fix this issue, and the January transfer market could lend him a helping hand.

Therefore, the former Juventus tactician could be reunited with a familiar name, as sporting director Igli Tare has reportedly identified two names to bolster the Biancocelesti backline.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Lazio are considering a swoop either for Daniele Rugani or Diego Godin.

The Bianconeri defender rarely featured this season after making his return from two loan spells during the last campaign.

The Italian had also served under the guidance of Sarri in Turin, and their rapport dates back to their time together at Empoli.

On the other hand, Godin has already announced his desire to leave Cagliari after being left out from the squad that travelled to face Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Uruguayan veteran was one of the best center backs in the past decade but he’s been struggling to reignite his fading career since making the move to Italy in 2019.

Juve FC say

If Rugani decides to leave Juventus again then no one can blame him for his decision. After all, he’s been serving as a mere backup and given very little playing time.

However, the Bianconeri would be forced to find a mid-season replacement, as their backline will be left exposed during the grueling winter schedule.

So unless there’s a realistic alternative in mind, the management should not sanction Rugani’s departure.