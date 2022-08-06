Lazio sends a message to Juventus over Acerbi

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Francesco Acerbi in this transfer window.

The Lazio defender wants out of the club as he continues to clash with its Ultras.

Although his manager Maurizio Sarri still uses him, the defender is tired of having the same problem and wants to leave.

This makes it easy for Juventus to add him to their squad and Lazio has just sent the clearest sign that he is on the market to the Bianconeri.

A report on Football Italia claims the Biancocelesti left him behind as they travelled for their latest preseason game against Valladolid.

With the league season very close to starting, Sarri already knows the players he would work with, so keeping Acerbi at home means he doesn’t have the defender in his plans.

Juve FC Says

Although we have bolstered our squad with a move for Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer, we still need to improve the group with more centre-backs.

Daniele Rugani has failed to prove himself at the Allianz Stadium and Acerbi could play ahead of him at the club.

His arrival could be beneficial in helping the likes of Bremer and Gatti develop into better Serie A defenders.