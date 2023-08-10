Lazio is once again in the news for their interest in a Juventus player, as the Bianconeri seek to offload Luca Pellegrini to them.

Pellegrini had a loan spell at Lazio during the second half of the previous season, yet the club opted not to exercise their option to make the transfer permanent.

Nevertheless, Lazio’s interest in the left-back persists, and Juventus, under the management of Maurizio Sarri, is actively working to secure an agreement that would facilitate Pellegrini’s departure from the club.

Interestingly, Lazio is reportedly eyeing another Juventus player to enhance their squad during this transfer window.

According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio is keen on acquiring the services of Nicolo Rovella. The young midfielder did not complete Juventus’ pre-season preparations, returning early from their camp in the United States due to an injury.

Rovella’s loan spell at Monza during the previous season was marked by promising performances, and the Serie B club is also interested in securing his services for another campaign.

The dilemma for Juventus lies in deciding whether to retain Rovella within their squad at the Allianz Stadium or to send him out on loan again. This strategic choice will shape the young player’s trajectory and his potential contributions to both Juventus and the interested parties, such as Lazio and Monza.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is one of our top players and we would keep him at the Allianz Stadium if he is in the plans of our manager.

However, the midfielder has many suitors at the moment and it is difficult to say no to all of them if he would not get enough game time at the Allianz Stadium.