Lazio star Matias Vecino acknowledged that as soon as Juventus scored against them last night, the task became tougher for his team in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

Having been defeated by the same opponent in the league over the weekend, Juventus were eager to avenge that loss.

Lazio put up a strong performance in the first half, with Juventus struggling to break them down, aside from a penalty that was overturned by VAR.

Similarly, Juventus faced challenges in the first half of the game, but the momentum shifted in the second half after the Bianconeri opened the scoring, visibly unsettling Lazio.

Vecino said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I think we have everything to do well, we have been with him for a few days and the other day the team had played a good game and also in the first half. After the goal we split because when Juve goes down and starts again they are a very strong team and it is difficult to find spaces, we have faced a strong team, it must be said. It’s normal that we will improve with time.”

Juve FC Says

We had to make life hard for Lazio to win that game, and hopefully, this will provide a template for us to win our next matches.

But we have to start games better and probably score some early goals in matches.