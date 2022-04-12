Lazio star has reportedly chosen Juventus, but price-tag remains an issue

Since the start of the season, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on a spectacular form. In his 31 Serie A appearances, he has contributed in nine goals and as many assists.

The 27-year-old has been one of Lazio’s biggest assets since his arrival to the Italian capital in 2015. But could this summer spell the end of his time with the Biancoceleste?

According to la Repubblica via TuttoJuve, the Serbian has already chosen Juventus as his next destination in case he decides to leave the Eternal City by the end of the campaign.

The Bianconeri are major admirers of the talented midfielder, and could try to insert players as a part of the package in order to drive the price down.

However, the source mentions that Lazio would be tempted to sell SMS to Paris Saint Germain, who could forge a better offer that the Old Lady.

On another note, il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) believes that the Bianconeri have already launched talks with the player’s entourage, but not yet with his club.

The source expects Juventus to struggle to meet the valuation set by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, which is no less that 70 million euros.

So while Juventus and Milinkovic-Savic appear to like one another, reaching an agreement with the Roman club remains the major obstacle.