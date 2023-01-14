Lazio is serious about adding Luca Pellegrini to their squad in this transfer window and they will likely push Juve to get their man before it closes.

The left-back is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top flight, but he is not exactly enjoying his time there.

This has opened the door for him to change clubs before the month ends and Lazio has come forward with a serious interest in the 23-year-old.

The Biancocelesti, however, have to make room for him in their squad. A new report on Calciomercato reveals they want to offload Mohamed Farès, who has already been declared surplus to requirements.

Maurizio Sarri’s side is hopeful he will leave them this month so they can secure a deal for Pellegrini.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is one of our top-rated youngsters and might be struggling in Germany because of the change of location right now.

It will be good for him to return, but we can only send him to Lazio if they agree to pay a good transfer fee, not a loan deal.

Alex Sandro might leave Turin in the summer, which will create space for Pellegrini, so we might need him.