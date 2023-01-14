Pellegrini
Transfer News

Lazio struggling to offload player before they move for Pellegrini

January 14, 2023 - 10:45 pm

Lazio is serious about adding Luca Pellegrini to their squad in this transfer window and they will likely push Juve to get their man before it closes.

The left-back is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top flight, but he is not exactly enjoying his time there.

This has opened the door for him to change clubs before the month ends and Lazio has come forward with a serious interest in the 23-year-old.

The Biancocelesti, however, have to make room for him in their squad. A new report on Calciomercato reveals they want to offload Mohamed Farès, who has already been declared surplus to requirements.

Maurizio Sarri’s side is hopeful he will leave them this month so they can secure a deal for Pellegrini.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is one of our top-rated youngsters and might be struggling in Germany because of the change of location right now.

It will be good for him to return, but we can only send him to Lazio if they agree to pay a good transfer fee, not a loan deal.

Alex Sandro might leave Turin in the summer, which will create space for Pellegrini, so we might need him.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Di Maria

Internacional wants to sign Di Maria this month

January 14, 2023
allegri

Did Allegri play Chiesa out of position against Napoli?

January 14, 2023
Marcello Chirico

Marcello Chirico insists Allegri has not made Juventus better

January 14, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.