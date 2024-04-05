During the recent Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Juventus, some Lazio supporters subjected Weston McKennie to racial abuse.

McKennie, who played a pivotal role in Juventus’ success in the first leg of the tie, was targeted with discriminatory chants by a section of Lazio fans.

As a key figure for Juventus this season, McKennie’s experience of racism during the match was deeply concerning.

Following the incident, Juventus reported the discriminatory chants to the authorities, highlighting the unacceptable behaviour exhibited by some Lazio supporters.

Racism continues to be a significant issue in Italian football, with recent controversies such as the accusation of racial abuse against Juan Jesus by Francesco Acerbi sparking outrage.

Authorities are committed to tackling this menace, with Football-Italia suggesting that Lazio’s Curva Nord could face temporary closure as a punitive measure for the abuse directed at McKennie.

Juve FC Says

Racism is a big issue in Italian football now and we expect those in charge to hit Lazio with a big punishment.

However, this will not be the last incident of its nature in the country this season, and it would not be a surprise if more abuse occurs during the return leg of the game.