Lazio sweating over Immobile’s fitness ahead of Juventus clash

Since the beginning of the season, Ciro Immobile has been enjoying a stellar start to life under Maurizio Sarri.

The Lazio striker has found the net ten times in his 11 eleven Serie A appearances, and is currently leading the league’s scorers charts.

Nevertheless, the Italy international had to leave the Azzurri camp earlier this week with a knock to the left calf.

The striker returned to Formello’s training center, and everyone at the capital club is holding his breath ahead of the major clash against Juventus next Saturday.

According to il Messaggero via Calciomercato, Lazio’s medical staff are waiting for the swelling to dwindle in order to evaluate Immobile’s condition.

Therefore, Sarri is crossing his fingers ahead of his first encounter against Juventus since getting sacked by president Andrea Agnelli in August 2020.

The source adds that the Biancocelesti need a miracle to have their captain available for the clash, but the medical staff remains hopeful, while the player in undergoing a rehabilitation phase in the pool.

The 31-year-old started his career in Juve’s youth sector, but ended up embarking on several adventures between Pescara, Genoa, Torino, Dortmund and Sevilla, before finding himself a true home in Rome.

Juve FC say

Sarri has a decent squad at his disposal, but Immobile is probably the one man who is simply irreplaceable.

Lazio might have an alternative in Vedat Muriqi, but the Kosovan has never truly delivered since his arrival to the Italian capital last year.