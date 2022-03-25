Lazio targets Juventus man who is running down his contract

Lazio is reportedly interested in a move for Juventus’ midfielder Federico Bernardeschi as he approaches the end of his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

The Azzurri star has not been a regular in the Bianconeri lineup, but he has remained loyal to the club and rejected loan offers to leave in the past.

His deal is now running out and he would be one of the players that might leave the club because their demands for a contract extension will not be met.

Football Italia claims Lazio is looking to add some quality players to their squad through the free agency market, and the Juventus midfielder is one of them.

The report claims they have some cash flow problems and will now have to improve their squad by making free signings from other sides in Italy and Europe.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has hardly looked like Juventus material since he joined the club and that is one reason several managers have only kept him on the team as a squad member.

The Italy international is one of the most dedicated players in our team, but he doesn’t seem to have the required quality to be a regular at the Allianz Stadium.

A move to Lazio will suit him and he will probably become an important player for The Aquile.