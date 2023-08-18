Juventus is currently in pursuit of Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic after his intended move to Inter Milan did not materialise. However, the potential interest from Lazio poses a threat to this transfer endeavour.

Samardzic showcased his exceptional midfield skills during the previous Serie A season, capturing the attention of Juventus. The Bianconeri are actively seeking to rejuvenate their midfield options.

In this ongoing transfer window, Juventus has already parted ways with Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria, and they are also looking to offload Weston McKennie.

These player departures have left a void in the midfield lineup, necessitating the acquisition of additional depth. The arrival of Samardzic would serve to address this requirement.

The Juventus management views Samardzic as a promising addition to their squad, recognising his potential contribution. However, it’s imperative for them to act swiftly, as a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Lazio is genuinely interested in securing his services as well.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic is one of the exciting midfielders available on the transfer market now and we should look to buy him.

However, we have to consider why his move to Inter stalled before breaking down and ensuring that it will not be an issue for us.

If everything goes to plan during talks with his entourage, we should consider the deal. Otherwise, we should pull out comfortably while we can.