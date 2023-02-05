Lazio to offer Juventus target 5m euros a season to stay

Lazio is desperate to keep Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amidst interest from Juventus in the Serbian.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in the league over the last few seasons and continues to deliver top performances.

The Bianconeri have long been linked with a move for him and as he enters the final 18 months of his Biancocelesti deal, it seemed they could get their man in the summer.

SMS also has interest from the Premier League, but Lazio does not want to lose the midfielder.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Rome-based team is keen to ensure they will keep him and is willing to offer him a deal worth 5m euros per season.

This will make him one of the highest earners in the league and shows how desperate they are.

Juve FC Says

SMS knows this is probably his best chance to leave Lazio and will want to listen to offers from bigger clubs.

If we seriously want the Serbian, now is the time to begin our charm offensive to add him to our squad as soon as possible.

If we delay, another suitor could win the race, or he might decide to extend his stay at Lazio.