Lazio veteran becomes the latest defender tipped to replace Chiellini at Juventus

Following Italy’s elimination from the World Cup playoffs, many speculations have arisen concerning the future of Giorgio Chiellini.

The captain is tied to a contract with Juventus until 2023, but the World Cup disappointment could prompt him to hang his boots earlier than initially expected.

In this case, the Bianconeri will be looking for an immediate replacement next summer. Many names have been linked with a move to Turin, and apparently, a new one has joined the fray.

According to il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Francesco Acerbi will be a man in demand next summer.

The veteran should be leaving Lazio at the end of the season, with Alessio Romagnoli replacing him in the Italian capital once his contract at Milan expires.

The source claims that Inter, Milan and Juventus are all interested in the services of the 34-year-old. The Italy international has been a mainstay with the Biancocelesti since making the switch from Sassuolo in 2018.

However, his rapport with Lazio fans deteriorated following a controversial incident, and is now looking for a way out of the Stadio Olimpico.

Juve FC say

Now surely Acerbi has replaced Chiellini on some occasions in past with the national team (including the round of 16 encounter against Austria in Euro 2020), but one would feel that Juventus can do a bit better in their search for a new defender.

At the age of 34, Acerbi’s best days are behind him, and would only act as a stopgap. Moreover, he has a contact until 2025, which could complicate matters further.