Juventus manager Igor Tudor has opted to drop Kenan Yildiz against Lazio in favour of launching the attacking duo of Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David.

The Bianconeri are desperate for a victory that hasn’t ensued in their last seven outings, but they would have to overcome Maurizio Sarri’s men at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

With only an hour separating us from the kickoff, the official Juventus X account released the starting lineup.

Tudor changes Juventus formation again?

As expected, Yildiz will get some well-deserved rest, as Tudor will be looking to carefully manage his game time due to a slight knee problem.

With the Turk starting the contest on the bench, Vlahovic and David will play side-by-side from the get-go for the first time, in what could be a hybrid formation varying between 4-4-2 and 3-5-2.

Francisco Conceicao will also have a key role to play in Yildiz’s absence. The Portuguese winger will take the right flank, with the versatile Weston McKennie operating on the other side.

In the middle of the park, Teun Koopmeiners will replace Khephren Thuram, who suffered a slight knock in midweek against Real Madrid. The Dutchman will combine with his captain, Manuel Locatelli, in the double pivot.

Teun Koopmeiners (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Moreover, Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly will start at the heart of the backline, with Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso filling in the full-back slots.

Finally, Michele Di Gregorio has been dropped to the bench despite his Santiago Bernabeu heroics, making way for Mattia Perin.

On the other hand, Sarri has decided to field a 4-3-3 lineup spearheaded by Boulaye Dia, with Gustav Isaksen and Mattia Zaccagni on the wings.

Lazio & Juventus probable lineups

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni.

Juventus (4-4-2): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie; David, Vlahovic.