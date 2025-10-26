Juventus will be keen to put an end to their negative streak when they take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Igor Tudor’s men haven’t tasted victory in their last seven outings across all competitions, and are now coming off back-to-back defeats to Como and Real Madrid.

Therefore, the manager could decide to make some tweaks in the starting lineup, whether in terms of formation or personnel.

Juventus could start with Dusan Vlahovic & Jonathan David for the first time

According to TuttoJuve, Tudor is considering a 4-4-2 system spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David. This would be the first time these two strikers play side by side from the first minute.

On the other hand, Kenan Yildiz would be rested for the first time in months. The Turkiye international was the stand-in captain at the Santiago Bernabeu, but wasn’t able to produce the goods.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

With Khephren Thuram picking up a slight knock in midweek, Teun Koopmeiners and Manuel Locatelli should start in the double pivot, while the versatile Weston McKennie takes the left wing, and Francisco Conceicao operates on the opposite flank.

Finally, the backline will consist of Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly and Andrea Cambiaso, with Michele Di Gregorio in goal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same starting lineup, but interpreting it as a 3-5-2, with Conceicao and Cambiaso, while leaving a 30% chance for Filip Kostic to replace the latter. Therefore, this could be a hybrid formation.

On the contrary, Lazio’s starting lineup appears easier to predict, with Maurizio Sarri fielding his tried-and-tested 4-3-3 system. Boulaye Dia will lead the line, supported by Mattia Zaccagni and Gustav Isaksen.

Lazio & Juventus probable lineups

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni.

Juventus (4-4-2): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie; David, Vlahovic.