Lazio wants a new agreement with Juventus over Pellegrini

Juventus sent Luca Pellegrini on loan to Lazio in January after cutting short a similar spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The left-back struggled to adapt in Germany and was homesick for much of the first half of the season.

Having worked with him at Juventus, Maurizio Sarri was keen to be reunited with Pellegrini and the deal was struck with Juve just before the last transfer window closed.

Pellegrini is expected to prove his spell in Germany should not define his career, but he has since failed to do so much.

As the end of the season draws close, it seems obvious he will return to Juve.

Lazio is open to keeping him still, but a report on Tuttojuve says they will not buy him for the fee both clubs agreed initially.

They need Juve to offer them a significant discount before they consider keeping the left-back with them beyond this season.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has been one of the finest players to come through the ranks at the club and we expected so much from him.

He should become our next first choice left back in Turin, but, on current form, that will hardly happen.

If Lazio fails to make the transfer permanent, he is likely to leave Turin on another loan deal in the summer.