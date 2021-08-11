Lazio wants at least 30m euros for Juventus target

Joaquin Correa has caught the attention of Juventus in this transfer window as he looks set to leave Lazio.

The Argentinian has just won the Copa America with his national team and wants to keep winning trophies.

He would have to leave Lazio to achieve his goals and has now plotted to do exactly that.

The Biancocelesti are also open to cashing in on him in this transfer window and Il Tempo via Tuttomercatoweb reports they want 40m euros for his signature.

It claims that they can come down on their demands, but it won’t be less than 30m euros plus other bonuses.

Juventus is rebuilding their squad and getting it prepared to win Serie A in the upcoming season.

Massimiliano Allegri inherited a majority of the players who struggled in Serie A last season.

He might need to add a few fresh legs to motivate his current group of players to do well.

Correa has been in fine form in Serie A for some time now and ended last season with 11 goals and 6 assists in all competitions for Lazio.

His current deal doesn’t expire until 2024 and this gives his current club the chance to drive a hard bargain.