Lewis Ferguson is making a name for himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Italian top flight while playing for Bologna.

The Scottish midfielder has consistently delivered impressive performances for his current club over the past few seasons, establishing himself as one of the league’s top performers.

Juventus has been closely monitoring his development since the previous season, and Ferguson continues to demonstrate that he is a high-calibre player with consistent displays. Consequently, his name has emerged in connection with a potential move to the Allianz Stadium, especially given Juventus’ recent losses in midfield with Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

Juventus is actively observing Ferguson’s progress and is prepared to make a move when the time is right. However, they may face competition from Lazio, who is also keeping a close eye on the midfielder, reports Calciomercato.

Maurizio Sarri, the coach of Lazio, appreciates Ferguson’s playing profile and may urge the club to expedite their efforts in securing the midfielder for their squad. As a result, Juventus might need to act swiftly to secure Ferguson’s services amid potential interest from other clubs.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson has been one of the finest midfielders in the league recently and we should know that other clubs are watching him.

If we do not act fast, we will miss out on signing him and Lazio seems to have the finances to add any player to their group.

He would love to play for us, but he is unlikely to reject Lazio because they are also one of the country’s top clubs.