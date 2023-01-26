Pellegrini
Transfer News

Lazio wants to gift a Juventus player to their manager

January 26, 2023 - 11:00 pm

Maurizio Sarri is making Lazio happy with the performance of his team in recent weeks and the gaffer could be gifted some new players.

One man he wants to work with again is Luca Pellegrini and the Biancocelesti are eyeing a January switch for the Juventus left-back.

The youngster is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt after falling down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

The Germans haven’t been very impressed with him but wish to keep the Azzurri player with them until the summer.

A report on Calciomercato reveals following Lazio’s recent win over AC Milan, Claudio Lotito is a happy man and will gift at least one target to Sarri this month, which could be Pellegrini.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is enjoying a unique opportunity by spending this season on loan in Germany, but the defender wants a return to Italy.

Back in Serie A, he will be in familiar territory and probably even do better on the pitch, but Frankfurt must agree before his temporary spell there ends.

If the Germans insist the 23-year-old must finish the term on their books, Juve is likely to support them because he will strengthen a rival if he returns to join Lazio for the remaining months of this campaign.

