Nicolas Gonzalez could be set for a swift departure from Juventus, despite having only spent a year at the club. Lazio are showing interest in the Argentinian winger, as they prepare for a busy summer under new direction.

Maurizio Sarri is currently reviewing the squad he has inherited in Rome and is expected to offload several players who do not meet his requirements. The Lazio manager is believed to be focusing on strengthening the wings, an area where he wants to introduce fresh talent.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, if Sarri is successful in moving out players he does not plan to retain, Gonzalez is among the names being considered as a replacement. This interest puts pressure on Juventus, which is still evaluating its own squad plans ahead of the upcoming season.

Gonzalez Faces Uncertain Future at Juventus

Gonzalez joined Juventus from Fiorentina and initially found some game time under Thiago Motta. However, he struggled to make a consistent impact and did not establish himself as a key figure. When Igor Tudor took charge, he was still used on occasion, but has never been viewed as untouchable.

The club are reportedly open to selling him if a suitable offer arrives. Though not under the same scrutiny as players like Teun Koopmeiners or Douglas Luiz, Gonzalez has not delivered performances that would make his place secure.

Lazio Move Could Suit All Parties

Sarri remains keen to strengthen his attacking options, and Gonzalez may present a cost-effective and versatile solution. From Juventus’s perspective, the sale of a non-crucial squad member could provide funds or room for other incoming transfers.

Gonzalez himself is believed to be aware that his first season did not live up to expectations. If he stays, improvement will be required both in fitness and form. However, a move to Lazio could offer him more regular football and a system potentially better suited to his style.

As Juventus reshape their squad, the coming weeks will determine whether Gonzalez remains part of their plans or becomes part of Sarri’s rebuilding project in Rome.