Lazio will beat Juventus to signing Romagnoli

February 22, 2022 - 2:15 pm

Alessio Romagnoli will become one of the finest free agents at the end of this season unless he renews his contract at AC Milan.

The Italian defender has been in talks with them over an extension, but it doesn’t seem both parties will reach an agreement soon.

Sempre Milan reported some days ago that he is likely to join Juve as a free agent when this campaign finishes.

The Bianconeri remains the biggest club in Italy, and they have a huge influence on the future of several players in the country.

With them, he can earn more than Milan will offer him, and he has also a great chance of winning trophies.

However, if the Bianconeri don’t act fast enough, he might join another Italian side.

Todofichajes claims he is now heading towards a move to Lazio.

The Biancocelesti needs to replace Luiz Felipe, who looks to be on his way out of the Rome club.

If they lose him, they will fight hard to get the signature of Romagnoli, even if that would mean beating Juve.

Juve FC Says

Romagnoli would be one of the finest free agents on the market in the summer.

It would be great if we add him to our squad, especially as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender will probably choose to join Juve over Lazio, but we would need to move for him and show we are keen to have him in our squad.

