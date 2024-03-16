Nicolo Zaniolo’s loan move to Aston Villa in the summer isn’t expected to become permanent due to his struggles in securing a starting position.

The attacker has been on Juventus’ radar since his time at AS Roma but made a surprising move to Galatasaray before joining Villa on loan.

Despite Juventus’ continued interest in Zaniolo, it’s anticipated that he will return to Serie A at the end of the season.

Zaniolo’s time at Villa hasn’t unfolded as hoped, and it’s unlikely that the Premier League side will pursue a permanent transfer for him.

While Juventus would be keen to have him in their squad, securing his services won’t be straightforward due to competition from other clubs.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Zaniolo is likely to return to Serie A next season, with Juventus interested in acquiring him.

However, Juventus currently trails behind Lazio in the race for his signature, with the Biancocelesti hopeful that Zaniolo will opt for a return to Rome over a move to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a talented player, but things have just not gone to plan for him at Villa, and he could improve our team if we bring him in by the summer.