Lazio will not sell Milinkovic-Savic late in the transfer window

Lazio is currently open to the idea of selling Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the ongoing transfer window, as there has been interest from clubs such as Juventus. However, this willingness to sell may only be temporary.

Juventus has been pursuing Milinkovic-Savic for several months, and with just one season left on his contract, it appears to be an opportune time for them to secure his services.

Lazio has acknowledged Milinkovic-Savic’s desire to leave and is prepared to negotiate with Juventus or any other interested club.

However, it seems that the midfielder’s potential suitors are planning to intensify their efforts late in the transfer window, hoping to pressure Lazio into accepting a lower transfer fee to facilitate his departure.

Nevertheless, a report from Tuttojuve reveals that Lazio has no intention of selling Milinkovic-Savic late in the transfer window. Instead, they are willing to retain him on their roster and allow him to leave as a free agent next summer when his contract expires.

Juve FC Says

Lazio must be realistic with their demands for SMS or risk losing him as a free agent at the end of next season.

However, we also need to decide quickly if he truly is the player we want and add him to our squad as soon as possible before another suitor does so.