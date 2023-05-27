Lazio will only keep Pellegrini if they can renegotiate terms with Juventus

Lazio secured the loan signing of Luca Pellegrini from Juventus during the January transfer window, driven by Maurizio Sarri’s desire to work with the left-back he knew from their time together at Juve.

The two clubs reached an agreement on a fee that Lazio could pay to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the season.

However, Pellegrini has not been in optimal form since his move to Rome, which has led to speculation that Lazio might opt to return him to Juventus in the summer.

Nevertheless, Lazio remains interested in securing his permanent services, regardless of the player’s form, as long as Juventus is willing to meet their revised condition.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio will only proceed with the permanent move if Juventus agrees to renegotiate the previously agreed-upon fee.

The report suggests that Lazio is seeking a reduction in the fee, and only upon reaching a revised agreement can the move be made permanent during the summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We have too many loanees returning at the end of this season and must find ways to offload them.

This means we must listen to Lazio’s revised offer because we have no space for Pellegrini at the Allianz Stadium at the moment.

We should allow him to move there permanently as long as they offer a reasonable fee.