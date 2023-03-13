Lazio will still ask for around 60m euros for Juventus target

Lazio has been very stubborn about losing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the last few seasons and often overprice him to scare clubs away.

The midfielder will enter the last year of his deal with them by the summer and the next transfer window may be their best chance to earn some money from his departure.

As his deal enters its last few months, they are expected to demand a small fee to offload the midfielder. However, a report on Calciomercato reveals that the Serbian is a player they still want to profit from.

It claims Lazio could still demand as much as 60m euros to allow him to leave the Stadio Olimpico when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

SMS has proved his class in Serie A in the last few seasons, so he is a player who should do well in Turin.

However, he is simply not worth as much as 60m euros when he has just a season left on his contract.

Lazio will struggle to find a suitor that will splash that much cash on him, but we must be prepared to offer the highest amount for his signature.

This will show we are serious and could easily make us win the race for him.