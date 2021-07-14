Leaked comments expose Perez for describing Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘an idiot’

Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is in the middle of a huge media storm at present with a number of previously recorded comments being leaked into the media, and his latest includes comments about Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese spent nine years with the Galacticos from 2009 until 2018, before quitting to join the Old Lady, winning an exceptional tally of honours with the Spanish giants.

While he helped Real to lift the La Liga trophy in the 2011-12 campaign, one of 15 trophies won during his time with the club, Florentino Perez is claimed to have described Ronaldo as ‘an idiot’ at some point during 2012, although the context remains unknown at present.

“He’s crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man,” Perez said on Ronaldo, according to Marca.

“You think this guy is normal, but he is not normal, otherwise he wouldn’t do everything he does.

“The last stupid thing he did that everyone saw – why do you think he did that?”

I can’t quite imagine why Perez would talk about his superstar in such a way, although reading a number of these supposed leaked audios, he certainly doesn’t seem to be the professional that you would expect from a person in his position of power.

Ronaldo had been linked with a potential move back to Real Madrid this summer, and while that didn’t appear likely regardless, surely our forward would have no intention of returning their regardless.

Could these words somehow be taken out of context?

Patrick