Leaked WhatsApp message shows how Chiellini urged players not to talk about secret agreement

More details are emerging about Juventus’ financial dealings and its desperation to cover them up.

The Bianconeri ran into financial troubles since they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, but the club continued to hide them by making some payments outside their budgets and also lying to the public about their transactions.

They claimed players forfeited some months’ worth of wages during the start of the covid-19 pandemic, but that now appears to be false.

Recent evidence shows Giorgio Chiellini helped the club inform the players of an agreement to still get them paid and warned them they cannot discuss it outside the club.

He wrote in their WhatsApp group via Football Italia:

“Hello everyone, as you know we are talking with Fabio (Paratici) and the president to try to help the club and all the employees in this difficult moment. The final proposal is this: we are missing four months of salary, three months paid in case we manage to finish the season, two and a half months in case we stop.

“The president has guaranteed the payment of one month’s salary on July 1 and the rest in the 20/21 season. They really thank the whole team for their sensitivity. In case of okay, tomorrow I will have a paper signed by the president where he guarantees the above.

“Due to stock market legislation, the communication that would come out is only of the waiver of the four months. You are asked NOT TO TALK IN THE INTERVIEWS about the details of this agreement.”

Juve FC Says

This evidence is damning and it will be very hard for us to prove it is false, which is a big problem for the club.

The leaked messages and intercepted phone calls show that we have truly done something wrong and it will be interesting to see if we can prove otherwise.

