Leandro Paredes could return to Serie A next season

Juventus will return Leandro Paredes to PSG at the end of this season because he has been underwhelming for them this term.

The Argentinian is having a terrible spell in Serie A and is among the worse signings of the season in the competition.

Juve is sure they no longer want him in their squad and the black and whites already have plans for his departure.

The likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli are above him in the pecking order now and he will not be missed.

At PSG, he is not in their plans either and could return to Serie A in the summer, a new report reveals.

Calciomercato claims Inter Milan could have him in their squad next season as PSG prepares to use the World Cup winner as a sweetener in their bid to sign Nicolo Barella.

They will add Paredes to their offer and it could be accepted by Inter, who will need a replacement for the Italian.

As soon as the season is over, Paredes should be one of the first players to leave Juve.

His spell in Turin has been disastrous and we have no reason to keep him in our group beyond this campaign.