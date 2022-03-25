Leandro Rinaudo says time will tell if Juventus was right to let Dybala go

Former Juventus player, Leandro Rinaudo, admits Paulo Dybala is a great player after the Bianconeri decided not to renew his contract, but he insists the club knows enough to make the best decision about his future.

The attacker is heading for a free transfer out of Turin, which will bring the end to an era at the Allianz Stadium, but few fans had expected he would leave the club soon.

The Argentinian and the Bianconeri could not agree on terms of a new deal, and that effectively meant their relationship had reached its ending point.

It is not a decision everyone thinks makes sense, but Rinaudo says the club knows enough to make the right choice and time will tell if they are correct.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Dybala is a player who has a quality out of the ordinary. When a company has to renew a contract for 4 or 5 years at some figures, evaluations are also made because it is an investment that can do positively or negatively.”

Adding: “I believe Juventus have the experience to be able to make their assessments, then in a few years we will see who was right.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been one of our finest players, and he will always get a hero’s reception whenever he comes back to the club.

The ideal thing would have been to keep him in the squad beyond this campaign, but the club is moving in a different direction now and has plans for how the team should look.

He would not lack suitors when the transfer window reopens, and he will almost certainly get the chance to play for a top club again.