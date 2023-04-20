“Leave him alone” Lapo Elkann backs Allegri until the end of the season

Lapo Elkann has warned the critics of Max Allegri to back off the Juventus manager because he is to be judged at the end of the season.

The Juve manager has been under fire for much of this campaign as his team endures a tough season.

Juve has improved from the last campaign and could even end this term with a trophy.

If their 15-point deductions are reversed, the black and whites could finish the league season second on the table.

Despite the progress the club has made, some fans still want him to leave and are calling for Antonio Conte to return.

One of the heirs to the Agnelli family, Lapo Elkann, has now backed the manager and says he will be judged at the end of the season.

He said via Tuttojuve: “leave him alone. Whether you like it or not we have to win and we need his commitment and determination to give to the team. The season is not over, the accounts are made at the end of the season. Whether you like it or not is not fair to put all the blame on him.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done a superb job despite inheriting a disgruntled squad at the Allianz Stadium and he deserves more respect.

The gaffer did well during his first spell at the helm of the club and we expect him to continue doing better.

If the team keeps progressing, we could win the league and more trophies next season.