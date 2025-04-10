Lecce have reportedly set their sight on Juventus teenager Vasilije Adzic who hasn’t been able to find space with the first team this season.

The 18-year-old joined the Bianconeri last summer, completing a switch from Montenegrin champions, Buducnost Podgorica. The club’s scouts were certainly impressed by the attacking midfielder who showed composure and maturity beyond his years.

The youngster made a quick impression on Thiago Motta and his collaborators, so they decided to immediately add him to the senior squad. However, his first few months in Turin were marred by injuries, which derailed his momentum.

Hence, Adzic only made a few substitute appearances for the first team, and was eventually added to the Juventus Next Squad.

The teenager has been producing fabulous performances in Serie C, playing a vital role in Massimo Brambilla’s side who are pushing for a playoff spot.

In a recent interview, Milan legend Dejan Savicevic described his young compatriot as an ‘extraordinary talent who belongs in the top flight.

Lecce sporting director, Pantaleo Corvino, seemingly agrees with that statement, as he’s reportedly looking to give Adzic a fair chance in Serie A (at least if the Giallorossi survive the drop).

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Lecce are hoping to sign the attacking midfielder on loan next season. The Turin-based newspaper adds that this could be the right move for the youngster who is ‘wasted’ in Serie C.

It should be noted that Corvino is renowned for his ability to poach young talents. He famously brought Adzic’s compatriot, Stevan Jovetic, to Fiorentina, back when the latter was still an unsung name in Italy.

With Juventus and Lecce set to share the pitch on Saturday night, this could be an inviting opportunity to launch early talks.

For their part, the Bianoneri are interested in the Giallorossi’s bomber Nikola Kristovic, as exclusively revealed by Juve FC on Wednesday.