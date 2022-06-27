Frabotta
Lecce confirms the capture of Juventus man

June 27, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Gianluca Frabotta has left Juventus to join Lecce on loan, the Serie A club has announced.

The left-back was an important figure in the Juve squad when Andrea Pirlo was the club’s manager.

However, Max Allegri didn’t fancy him and sent him out on loan to Verona in the last campaign.

It was a very underwhelming spell, and he played just 2 league games for them before returning to Juve.

The Bianconeri have moved on from him, and he has no space to get game time at the Allianz Stadium.

The club made him available for loan transfer, and Lecce has now snapped him up.

The Salentians have announced the agreement and a club statement, as quoted by Tutto Sport, reads: “The US Lecce announces that it has acquired, with the loan formula with the right of redemption and counter-redemption, the right to the sports services of the footballer Gianluca Frabotta from Juventus FC.”

Juve FC Says

Frabotta had to make that move because he will not play for Juve much in the upcoming season.

He would be behind Luca Pellegrini and Alex Sandro in the pecking order at the club.

A move to Lecce could help the 23-year-old to meet the expectations the Bianconeri had of him when he first broke into the first team.

