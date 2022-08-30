Marko Pjaca remains on the books of Juventus days before the transfer window closes.

The Croatian spent the last campaign on loan at Torino, and he remains out of the plans of Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri do not consider him a member of their first team, and he needs to leave the club if he is serious about playing regular football in this campaign.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he rejected a move to Sampdoria earlier in the transfer window.

Other reports have linked Dinamo Zagreb with a move for him. However, he remains on the books of Juve.

The report is now claiming Lecce is eyeing a transfer for him. They know the season would be tough and have been on the market for some top talents.

Pjaca could join them on loan with an option of making the transfer permanent for a fee next summer.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca is one of the players making our squad look big, and it makes little sense to keep him around.

Injuries have denied him the chance to play enough games in black and white, and now is a good time to end our relationship with him.