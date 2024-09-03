Lecce technical director Pantaleo Corvino reveals the formula behind the transfer of Luis Hasa from Juventus.

The 20-year-old joined the Bianconeri’s academy as a mere child and climbed the ranks to become one of the most exciting youngsters at Juventus Next Gen.

The attacking midfielder also played an integral role in Italy U19’s triumph in the European Championship in 2023.

But struggling to carve himself some space with the first team, Hasa found himself at a crossroads.

The Italo-Albanian thus opted against penning a new contract with the Bianconeri. He instead sealed a permanent transfer to Lecce who will give him his first crack at Serie A football.

The Giallorossi’s legendary director Corvino explains how he managed to convince Juventus to hand him Hasa on a free transfer.

“Hasa’s contract was expiring in 2025 and he didn’t want to renew with Juventus,” said the 74-year-old in his press conference via IlBianconero.

“I know [the player’s agent] Fali Ramadani well, so we went to Juve and told them ‘We’ll take him for free and leave you a 30% sell-on fee in case of a future resale’. They accepted the request.”

Corvino also noted that Hasa can play anywhere in the attacking third, except as a pure striker, perhaps due to his relatively small stature.

“The only role he can’t play in attack is the centre forward. He can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder, or even as a trequartista.”