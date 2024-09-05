Juventus sold Luis Hasa to Lecce during the recent transfer window, and Lecce’s director has confirmed that the Bianconeri included a sell-on clause in the deal.

Hasa was considered one of the brightest prospects in Juve’s academy and had ambitions of breaking into the senior team at the Allianz Stadium.

However, his path to the first team was blocked by several more experienced players in the squad.

During the transfer window, Juventus revamped their midfield, and it became clear that Hasa was not part of their immediate plans.

As a result, they allowed him to join Lecce on a permanent transfer. Despite the sale, Juventus recognised his potential and included a sell-on clause, ensuring they could benefit if he developed into a top player in the future.

Lecce director Stefano Trinchera has praised Hasa’s talent and spoke about the club’s business dealings with Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He is an Italian-Albanian boy born in 2004. He arrives from Juve on a permanent basis with 30% of the future resale for the Bianconeri. He has great prospects. He was a protagonist in winning the European Championship with the Italian U19s. People say great things about him. We like working with young people. This boy is very interesting. We must thank the consolidated relationship with his agent, Juve made themselves available”.

Juve FC Says

Hasa is a talented boy, and as he plays for Lecce, we will watch proudly, knowing that he is yet another product from our Next Gen team.