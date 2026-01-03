Juventus were held to a 1 1 draw by a resilient Lecce side this evening as both teams played their first match of the year. While the Bianconeri entered the contest on the back of a run of positive results, many of their recent victories had been narrow. Supporters were therefore hopeful that this fixture would provide a more comfortable outcome and a convincing scoreline to open 2026.

Those expectations were quickly tested by Lecce, who arrived in Turin determined to make a statement. The visitors showed from the outset that they were not content to simply defend and absorb pressure. Although Juventus dominated possession, Lecce remained organised and disciplined at the back, forcing the hosts to work hard in search of an opening.

Lecce Punish Defensive Error

Juventus continued to press for the opening goal, but Lecce always looked threatening on the counterattack. That threat was realised when a defensive mistake from the home side gifted the visitors the lead. Lameck Banda capitalised on the error to score, stunning the Allianz Stadium and giving Lecce the advantage. Juventus went into the interval trailing, a scenario that was far from what their fans had anticipated.

The goal appeared to unsettle Juventus briefly, but it also served as a catalyst for a stronger response after the break. The players returned with renewed urgency and a clear determination to restore parity as quickly as possible.

Missed Chances Prove Costly

Juventus found their equaliser early in the second half through Weston McKennie, a goal that lifted confidence and shifted the momentum firmly in their favour. From that point on, the Bianconeri pushed aggressively for a second goal, repeatedly forcing Lecce into uncomfortable defensive positions.

Their pressure eventually resulted in a penalty kick, presenting a golden opportunity to take the lead. However, Jonathan David failed to convert, striking a poor effort that kept the scores level and left Juventus frustrated. Despite sustained attacks in the closing stages, Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone produced a series of determined saves to deny the hosts.

Juventus continued to pepper the Lecce goal until the final whistle, but they were unable to find a winner, settling for a draw that felt like a missed opportunity.