Lecce manager Roberto D’Aversa has reflected on their recent match against Juventus and maintained that his team did not deserve to suffer a defeat.

Lecce entered the game unbeaten and carried confidence into their fixture in Turin, believing they could secure a positive outcome. However, Juventus, keen to avoid consecutive losses, approached the match with determination.

Max Allegri’s Juventus side, aware of the necessity to win, had to put in a considerable effort to secure the victory, as Lecce was resolute in their pursuit of at least a draw. Despite not displaying their most outstanding form, Juventus managed to emerge as the stronger team, ultimately clinching a narrow victory.

Speaking ahead of his team’s next fixture, Roberto D’Aversa said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We played well and I don’t remember any major interventions from Falcone, it’s clear that we can’t always have 19 shots on target like against Lazio, but I think we deserved the draw. We weren’t forced to win, but we played a very good game.”

Juve FC Says

Lecce gave a good account of themselves in that game, but we were clear winners as one of the top sides in the league.

Our next match would be tougher because Atalanta is a much bigger team and plays a different style from Lecce.