Lecce have reportedly named their price for Patrick Dorgu who has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus among other clubs.

The 19-year-old is a Denmark U21 international of Nigerian origins. He has been plying his trade with the Giallorossi since last season.

The teenager made a name for himself as one of the most exciting players in the Primavera league before earning a promotion to the senior team.

Dorgu essentially plays as a left-back. But with Lecce already possessing a solid player in this position in the shape of Antonino Gallo, the youngster has been featuring in a more advanced role on the left flank during recent weeks.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews, Dorgu is one of the profiles that intrigues Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli. For their part, Lecce value the young prospect at circa 20 million euros.

However, forging this figure won’t be the solitary hurdle for the Bianconeri in their quest to sign the young fullback. As the source tells it, the Turin-based giants could face stern competition, as the player is also followed by a number of top clubs in Italy and abroad.

The newspaper claims Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid are on the player’s trail.

Nevertheless, the source believes Juventus will be determined to reach the finish line and are preparing to play their cards.

This season, Dorgu has made 29 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, contributing with two goals and an assist.