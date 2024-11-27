Juventus is one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Lecce’s young defender Patrick Dorgu, who is widely regarded as a rising star in Serie A. Dorgu has consistently delivered outstanding performances since breaking onto the scene last season, establishing himself as one of the league’s most promising defenders. His talent has not gone unnoticed, with top Italian clubs regularly scouting him to assess his progress.

Juventus, in particular, has made a concerted effort to rejuvenate their squad with younger players, aligning with the club’s ongoing rebuilding project under Thiago Motta. Motta has been tasked with reshaping the team, and Juventus is committed to backing him with the right signings. Dorgu’s technical ability, maturity, and potential make him an ideal candidate to bolster the team’s defence.

At just 20 years old, Dorgu has shown remarkable consistency and maturity on the pitch, defying expectations for someone so young. His performances have made him a standout player for Lecce, and Juventus believes he could have a significant impact if brought into their fold. However, signing Dorgu will not be a straightforward task.

A report from Tuttojuve indicates that Lecce has set a high price for their prized asset, demanding at least €30 million. This valuation could climb as high as €40 million if interest in the player continues to grow. While Juventus acknowledges Dorgu’s immense potential, they must navigate these financial demands carefully. Overpaying for a player, even one as talented as Dorgu, could strain the club’s budget and affect their ability to make further signings.

Despite these challenges, Juventus appears determined to pursue Dorgu, seeing him as a key piece in their long-term strategy. If they manage to strike a fair deal, Dorgu could become a cornerstone of their defensive lineup for years to come.