Juventus travel to Lecce for a must-win fixture after failing to beat Verona at home in their previous league match, with the Bianconeri under pressure to respond quickly as the season reaches its decisive stage.

AS Roma have closed the gap in the standings, increasing the pressure on Juventus in the race for their objectives this season. Any further slip-ups could seriously damage their position, meaning the team must avoid dropping points at all costs in this crucial period.

The upcoming match presents a difficult challenge, as Lecce is also fighting for their own survival. The home side is battling to avoid relegation and will be highly motivated to secure a result that could confirm their safety in the league. This places both teams under significant pressure, albeit for very different reasons.

Juventus Under Pressure To Respond

Juventus will be aware that they cannot afford another setback after their recent draw against Verona. The squad is expected to approach the game with full focus and determination, as consistency will be essential in the final stages of the campaign.

The Bianconeri possess the quality within their squad to secure all three points, but they will need to demonstrate strong mentality and discipline to overcome a Lecce side that is fighting for survival. The match is expected to test both their patience and attacking efficiency.

All Juventus players are expected to step up and show they understand the importance of the situation. With the title race or top positions becoming increasingly competitive, every remaining fixture carries added significance.

Lecce, meanwhile, are not considered to be at the same level as Juventus on paper, but they did manage to secure a draw in Turin earlier in the season. That result will give them confidence heading into this encounter, especially as they look to replicate that performance at home.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Lecce Look To Repeat Previous Result

The earlier draw against Juventus has provided Lecce with the belief that they can compete once again, particularly in front of their own supporters. However, the stakes are now even higher, and Juventus are expected to treat this fixture with maximum seriousness.

With so much on the line for both sides, Juventus know they cannot afford to lose focus or drop points. A victory is considered essential if they are to maintain their position and avoid further complications in their campaign.