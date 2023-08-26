Lecce has expressed interest in securing the loan signing of Fabio Miretti from Juventus this summer, despite his likelihood of staying with the club.

Earlier in the summer, Juventus was contemplating the prospect of allowing Miretti to depart on loan in order to secure consistent playing time. This decision stemmed from the club’s intention to provide opportunities for Nicolo Rovella, who had returned from his loan spell at Monza.

However, with Rovella subsequently transferring to Lazio, the possibility of Miretti’s departure from Juventus became uncertain. Max Allegri’s decision to include Miretti in the match against Udinese seemingly confirmed the young player’s presence in his plans.

Nevertheless, various clubs, including Lecce, have continued to express interest in securing Miretti’s services. Tuttojuve’s report indicates that Lecce views him as a pivotal midfielder for their team and hopes that Juventus will consider sending him on loan to them.

Lecce presents an opportunity for Miretti to receive substantial playing time. However, such opportunities could also materialise at Juventus, especially if the Bianconeri decide to offload Weston McKennie.

Overall, while Lecce is keen on obtaining Miretti’s signature, the final decision will likely be influenced by various factors, including Juventus’ assessment of their squad and Miretti’s development prospects.

Juve FC Says

Miretti has started the season with us and it seems he will be an important contributor to our success.

We need the best players we can get and it makes no sense to allow him to leave if we do not have adequate cover in midfield.