Lecce’s coach, Roberto D’Aversa, maintains that the match referee from their encounter with Juventus last night made a number of erroneous decisions.

Lecce arrived at the Allianz Stadium with an unbeaten record and had aspirations of leaving with it still intact.

Although they made things challenging for the Juventus side, Juve managed to break through in the second half courtesy of a goal by Arkadiusz Milik.

Lecce can take pride in their performance during the match, as Juventus struggled to secure the victory. Nonetheless, their manager firmly believes that the referee made some incorrect calls.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“There are regrets over the obvious Rabiot deflection on the corner, we should not always need VAR to get involved.

“I think the referee made some incorrect evaluations, but having said that it is not why we lost the game. I can assure that Kaba was not trying to simulate a foul, that is obvious. We now lose an important player to these two yellow cards, but I don’t want to create alibis for my squad.”

Juve FC Says

We can understand why D’Aversa feels his team deserves more from the game, but we have been one of the strongest clubs in the league in this campaign.

Our loss to Sassuolo was a wake-up call for the boys and we expect them to keep winning now.