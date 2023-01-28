Leeds and Juventus getting closer to agreeing McKennie transfer

Juventus and Leeds United are now getting close to reaching an agreement over Weston McKennie, according to several reports.

The midfielder is one player Juve has been open to selling for some time and Leeds became his most serious suitor in the last few days.

Having initially held out for a move to a Champions League club, the ex-Schalke 04 man is now open to joining the Premier League side.

However, both clubs have been struggling to find a middle ground in talks, with Juventus and Leeds both having different opinions on the midfielder’s value.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that there is new optimism the deal will be concluded, with talks now progressing.

CBS’ Ben Jacobs adds that Leeds hopes to finalise the deal over the weekend and Juventus wants to make at least 30m euros from the transfer regardless of the type of deal.

Juve FC Says

McKennie seems excited about leaving and selling the American is the best thing for all parties involved because he is struggling to thrive in the Bianconeri current system.

Making as much as 30m euros from his departure is a huge positive and it means we have made some good money from offloading a player we do not want.