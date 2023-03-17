Leeds could lose McKennie but Juventus expects him to remain in England

Weston McKennie is unlikely to have an extended stay at Leeds United after his January move to the English club.

After holding out for a bigger team, Leeds convinced him to move to England and help their relegation fight.

The Whites have the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee and Juve hopes they will take it up.

The American is no longer in their plans in Turin, but a report on Calciomercato reveals Leeds is unlikely to sign McKennie permanently.

But the midfielder can remain in England because Aston Villa is an admirer.

Unai Emery’s side is expected to make an approach for him and Juve will be happy to do a deal over the former Schalke 04 loanee.

Juve FC Says

McKennie’s future is away from Juventus and the best decision is to offload him in the summer.

We can see the team impressing without him in the group, which is a clear sign we do not need him to be a better side.

If he returns, we will have one more deadwood to worry about, which is not an ideal situation at all.

Our young midfielders are doing a terrific job at the club and need more chances next term, which may not happen if McKennie returns.