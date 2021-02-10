Leeds eyeing Juventus outcast as Raphinha replacement

Liverpool are supposedly eyeing a move to sign Leeds winger Raphinha, and the Whites are looking at Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

The Reds have struggled to rotate heavily in recent seasons, with signings failing to live up to the task of impressing Jurgen Klopp, including Takumi Minamoto who has since been allowed to leave on loan.

While they look to strengthen with Raphinha, Leeds will be keen on having his replacement lined up, with their 24 year-old credited with four goals and four assists in his debut Premier League season with the club.

Fichajes states that one player who Marcelo Bielsa would be keen on is Douglas Costa, who is claimed to have no intention of playing for Juventus again.

The 30 year-old was only granted two appearances under Pirlo in September, both from the bench, before agreeing to return to Bayern Munich on loan, where he is yet to play the full 90 minutes of a single league match.

With limited playing opportunities he could well be open to the offer to join Leeds in the Premier League, especially if he was to expect regular minutes.

Would Douglas be suited to the English game? Where would he rank amongst Juve’s wingers currently vying for minutes in the first team?

Patrick