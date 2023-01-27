Leeds refuse to pay more for Weston McKennie

Leeds United remains interested in concluding the move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, but the Englishmen are not looking to pay over the odds for him.

McKennie has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Premier League outfit already and they have tabled a bid worth 28m euros.

However, Juve wants around 35m euros for the ex-Schalke 04 man and had been hoping they could push Leeds to bring out more money.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals Leeds will not pay more and has made that clear to Juve.

The Bianconeri have been open to cashing in on the midfielder for some time now and faces a dilemma over accepting the offer or waiting for better money.

Juve FC Says

Considering that we need money and there are not many clubs willing to splash the cash on a player like McKennie, it is better to take this offer now and offload him.

Although Max Allegri has used the American often, he is not a player that inspires confidence and the emergence of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli means we can replace him easily.

With a few days before the window closes, we must make a decision on his sale as quickly as possible.