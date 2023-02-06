Leeds United fans already complaining about McKennie

Weston McKennie has only just moved to Leeds United, but the American is boring the fans of the English side after just a few minutes in their club’s shirt.

Leeds has struggled with a relegation battle in the last two seasons and Jesse Marsch lost his job after their loss to Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Juventus sent him on an initial loan deal to the club just before the January transfer window closed and expects the American to do well to earn a permanent transfer.

However, after just a few minutes on the pitch, a report on Calciomercato reveals that the Premier League club’s fans are already complaining about his weight and performance.

Juve FC Says

It will not make sense if McKennie flops at Leeds and has to return to the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Now that the Whites have sacked Marsch, the midfielder’s future is already in doubt and if the incoming manager does not like him, it will be hard to see the Whites take the option to keep the Juve man.

However, McKennie has only played a game for them and might show better form in his next matches for his loan club.