In what was a largely uneventful winter transfer market at Continassa, Weston McKennie’s departure was the lone change that occurred in the Juventus first team.

The American spent two and a half campaigns in Turin, but decided to change air last January with a loan switch to Leeds United. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old’s future remains a topic of speculation.

But according to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Leeds have decided to buy McKennie and maintain his services on a permanent basis.

The Whites are currently embroiled in a spectacular relegation battle that features nine Premier League clubs. Nevertheless, it appears that the Texan’s performances have been enough to convince his new employers.

The former Schalke man has thus far made 10 EPL appearances in addition to an outing in the FA Cup. But he’s yet to directly contribute in a goal.

Since the player’s transfer to England, the contractual stipulations have been a matter of debate. While some claim that Leeds have an obligation to buy the player if they avoid relegation, others suggest that it’s a mere gentlemen’s agreement.

In any case, it seems that English football is the right habitat for the dynamic midfielder, and that the Peacocks would like to keep him regardless of his contractual status.

However, securing a spot in the top flight remains of paramount importance, as McKennie won’t be too keen on playing in the Championship when he still has a contract with Juventus.